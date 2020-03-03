Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

Sport SV AWD | Heated Seats | Back-up Camera | Remote Start | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Sport SV AWD | Heated Seats | Back-up Camera | Remote Start | Bluetooth

Location

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,954KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714875
  • Stock #: P1532
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC713026
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Plus: Keyless Start, Cloth seats with 8-way power driver's seat including 2-way lumbar support, 4-way manual front-passenger's seat, NissanConnect 7" touch-screen display with Android Auto & Apply Car Play, AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM/USB/Bluetooth audio system with six speakers, Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, RearView Monitor, Rear Automatic Braking, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder, and more.Why Buy From Knight Dodge Weyburn?Knight Dodge Weyburn is locally owned and operated, and offers a small-town experience with friendly knowledgeable staff. We proudly feature the full line-up of new vehicles and an extensive pre-owned inventory from a variety of automakers. Regardless of your needs, your tastes, or your budget we are confident we have a vehicle for you.Whether you have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all we can help you find a financing package so you can get behind the wheel of your next new or used vehicle with ease.Last but definitely not least we offer Lifetime Engine Warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Weyburn Dodge

2018 RAM 1500 SLT Cr...
 30,129 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 26,227 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 20,670 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
Knight Weyburn Dodge

Knight Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-842-XXXX

(click to show)

306-842-7333

Send A Message