$54,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500
Big Horn | Heated Seats/Wheel | Remote Start | Alpine Stereo | 5.7L HEMI | Bed Liner | Apple Carplay
Location
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,090KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Big Horn Badge
Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp 115V Rear Auxilia...
Delete Underseat Storage Compartment
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Phone & Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Connectivity - US/Can...
BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Delete LED Lamp - Floor Console Bin Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Weyburn Dodge
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
Call Dealer
306-842-XXXX(click to show)
