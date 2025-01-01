Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

99,700 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

12407547

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM4EC627448

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2385
  • Mileage 99,700 KM

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Remote Entry

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

2014 Nissan Pathfinder