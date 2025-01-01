$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM4EC627448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2385
- Mileage 99,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
