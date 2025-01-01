Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

145,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12286335

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1L73H1134421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yukon Nissan

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 108,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Canyon Denali Canyon for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2019 GMC Canyon Denali Canyon 143,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Yukon Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

Call Dealer

866-289-XXXX

(click to show)

866-289-1411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3