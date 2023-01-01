$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Yukon Nissan
866-289-1411
2017 Toyota Tacoma
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10244790
- Stock #: 23F2480A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8HX022196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Exterior
tinted windows
Safety
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Yukon Nissan
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1