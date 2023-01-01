Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

145,000 KM

Details Features

$38,995

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

TRD Sport

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244790
  • Stock #: 23F2480A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8HX022196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

