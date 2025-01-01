Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Kicks

91,383 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle
12407553

2018 Nissan Kicks

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

  1. 12407553
  2. 12407553
  3. 12407553
  4. 12407553
  5. 12407553
  6. 12407553
  7. 12407553
  8. 12407553
  9. 12407553
  10. 12407553
  11. 12407553
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,383KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU7JL520983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2079
  • Mileage 91,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yukon Nissan

Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring-L 32,501 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 133,633 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Whitehorse, YT
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV 44,931 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Yukon Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

Call Dealer

866-289-XXXX

(click to show)

866-289-1411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Kicks