$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR752215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5692
- Mileage 84,035 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yukon Nissan
2023 Honda Civic LX 13,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 93,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 117,001 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Email Yukon Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
Call Dealer
866-289-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Yukon Nissan
866-289-1411
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan