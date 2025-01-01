Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

84,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

12458509

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR752215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5692
  • Mileage 84,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan