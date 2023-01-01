Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

42,328 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 PATHFINDER S 4WD

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 PATHFINDER S 4WD

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280349
  • Stock #: 3053
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM6KC600728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3053
  • Mileage 42,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

