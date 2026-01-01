$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6132
- Mileage 94,006 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2 in a striking Black finish and capable 4×4 drivetrain is designed to tackle any terrain with confidence. This truck offers impressive handling that ensures both on-road and off-road adventures are met with ease.
Boasting a bold and commanding exterior, the Colorado ZR2 stands out with its robust presence. The sophisticated design is echoed inside with a well-appointed interior where luxury meets functionality. With comfortable leather seats and a leather steering wheel, premium comfort is yours to enjoy. Essential features are at your fingertips including a backup camera, heated seats, keyless entry, and power seats.
Stay connected and entertained on every journey with advanced technology including a smart device integration system and a wi-fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with features such as a suite of standard driver assistance options, ensuring peace of mind no matter where the road takes you.
This truck is perfect for adventurers and professionals alike, offering both versatility and comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 meets all your needs. Contact our dealership today for more information and to arrange a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
