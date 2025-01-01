$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEVXNL259205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,283 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Yukon Nissan
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 108,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Canyon Denali Canyon 143,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Email Yukon Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
Call Dealer
866-289-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Yukon Nissan
866-289-1411
2022 Chevrolet Equinox