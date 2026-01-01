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<p>Experience the dynamic performance of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS, elegantly presented in a pristine white finish with a front-wheel-drive transmission that ensures smooth handling on any road.</p><p>Step into sophistication with this stylish sedan, featuring the LS Preferred Equipment Group and distinct design elements from Chevrolet. The Malibu's sleek lines and alloy wheels make it a standout in urban landscapes.</p><p>Inside, enjoy comfort with amenities like air conditioning and cruise control. Stay connected on the go thanks to smart device integration, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and a Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with features such as a backup camera, brake assist, and thoughtful design ensuring peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>Ideal for urban professionals and families alike, the Malibu offers a blend of efficiency and style. With additional conveniences like keyless entry, remote start, and power windows, it's tailored for those with busy lifestyles. Contact Yukon Nissan today to learn more about the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS and arrange a test drive.</p>

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

26,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14499544

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5ST7NF211764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the dynamic performance of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS, elegantly presented in a pristine white finish with a front-wheel-drive transmission that ensures smooth handling on any road.

Step into sophistication with this stylish sedan, featuring the LS Preferred Equipment Group and distinct design elements from Chevrolet. The Malibu's sleek lines and alloy wheels make it a standout in urban landscapes.

Inside, enjoy comfort with amenities like air conditioning and cruise control. Stay connected on the go thanks to smart device integration, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and a Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with features such as a backup camera, brake assist, and thoughtful design ensuring peace of mind on every drive.

Ideal for urban professionals and families alike, the Malibu offers a blend of efficiency and style. With additional conveniences like keyless entry, remote start, and power windows, it's tailored for those with busy lifestyles. Contact Yukon Nissan today to learn more about the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS and arrange a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

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866-289-XXXX

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866-289-1411

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Yukon Nissan

866-289-1411

2022 Chevrolet Malibu