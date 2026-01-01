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2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Yukon Nissan
2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1
866-289-1411
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the dynamic performance of the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS, elegantly presented in a pristine white finish with a front-wheel-drive transmission that ensures smooth handling on any road.
Step into sophistication with this stylish sedan, featuring the LS Preferred Equipment Group and distinct design elements from Chevrolet. The Malibu's sleek lines and alloy wheels make it a standout in urban landscapes.
Inside, enjoy comfort with amenities like air conditioning and cruise control. Stay connected on the go thanks to smart device integration, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and a Bluetooth connection. Safety is paramount with features such as a backup camera, brake assist, and thoughtful design ensuring peace of mind on every drive.
Ideal for urban professionals and families alike, the Malibu offers a blend of efficiency and style. With additional conveniences like keyless entry, remote start, and power windows, it's tailored for those with busy lifestyles. Contact Yukon Nissan today to learn more about the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LS and arrange a test drive.
Vehicle Features
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