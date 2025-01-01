Menu
<p>Meet the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness in a striking green finish, perfectly equipped with an AWD drivetrain for unmatched handling in all weather conditions. Its rugged and ready SUV stance makes every journey command attention, paired with its athletic curves and standout alloy wheels. </p><p>Step inside and experience the inviting black interior designed for both comfort and durability. From heated front seats to a leather-wrapped steering wheel, every detail has been crafted for your driving pleasure. The power seats and windows elevate convenience, while the sunroof/moonroof adds a touch of luxury to your trip.</p><p>Embrace cutting-edge technology with features such as smart device integration and satellite radio keeping you connected and entertained. Safety is paramount with lane assist and brake assist ensuring peace of mind, while the adaptive cruise control provides a smooth drive. The backup camera and heated mirrors further add to your confidence on the road.</p><p>Ideal for the adventurous family or the city-slick adventurer seeking reliable performance and top-tier safety features, this Subaru is perfect for you. Reach out to our dealership today to learn more and take your new SUV for a spin!</p>

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

40,000 KM

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Wilderness

13147342

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Wilderness

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

866-289-1411

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4GUHU61R3787886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6002
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Yukon Nissan

Yukon Nissan

2261 2nd Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 5W1

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek