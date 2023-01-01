$23,580+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2015 Nissan Murano
SL w/ Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof
Location
Canada Drives - Calgary
1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6
888-688-2408
$23,580
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9568690
- Stock #: V-74515
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN261903
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # V-74515
- Mileage 130,836 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Blind Spot Monitoring, 11 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Blue 2015 Nissan Murano CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility SL AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Most owners enjoy the Murano’s upscale styling, upscale cabin, feature content bang for the buck – and solid, comfortable, and confident ride. Feature content favourites include the Bose stereo system and panoramic sunroof. Many say they appreciate the added traction of the Murano’s fully automatic AWD system in inclement weather, too. By and large, Murano seems to have satisfied the needs of many shoppers after an upscale crossover driving experience at a reasonable price. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.