$16,977+ GST
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - HEATED SEATS! BACKUP CAMERA!
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - HEATED SEATS! BACKUP CAMERA!
Location
Auto Avenue
211 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H7
403-477-7432
$16,977
+ GST
Actions
Used
89,448KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM2JS575300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 575300
- Mileage 89,448 KM
Vehicle Description
This outstanding example of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is proudly offered by Auto Avenue Airdrie.
This stylish and reliable sedan perfectly combines modern design, everyday practicality, and impressive fuel efficiency. With exceptionally low mileage, this Chevrolet Cruze has been driven sparingly and carefully maintained, offering outstanding value for its next owner. Its sleek exterior styling and comfortable interior make every drive enjoyable, whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on the highway.
Equipped with sought-after features including heated seats and a backup camera, this Cruze LT delivers the comfort, convenience, and confidence drivers are looking for in a modern vehicle. Smooth handling, excellent efficiency, and Chevrolet’s reputation for dependability make this sedan an excellent choice for both new and experienced drivers alike.
There are many vehicles on the market, but few offer the perfect balance of quality, reliability, comfort, and character quite like this Chevrolet Cruze LT. Designed to stand out while remaining practical and affordable, this vehicle truly reflects smart ownership and refined taste.
A remarkable combination of efficiency, technology, and everyday versatility — this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is more than just a sedan. It’s the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!
AUTO AVENUE IS AN AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP, COMMITTED TO PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AND QUALITY VEHICLES WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS.
This stylish and reliable sedan perfectly combines modern design, everyday practicality, and impressive fuel efficiency. With exceptionally low mileage, this Chevrolet Cruze has been driven sparingly and carefully maintained, offering outstanding value for its next owner. Its sleek exterior styling and comfortable interior make every drive enjoyable, whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out on the highway.
Equipped with sought-after features including heated seats and a backup camera, this Cruze LT delivers the comfort, convenience, and confidence drivers are looking for in a modern vehicle. Smooth handling, excellent efficiency, and Chevrolet’s reputation for dependability make this sedan an excellent choice for both new and experienced drivers alike.
There are many vehicles on the market, but few offer the perfect balance of quality, reliability, comfort, and character quite like this Chevrolet Cruze LT. Designed to stand out while remaining practical and affordable, this vehicle truly reflects smart ownership and refined taste.
A remarkable combination of efficiency, technology, and everyday versatility — this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is more than just a sedan. It’s the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle!
AUTO AVENUE IS AN AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP, COMMITTED TO PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AND QUALITY VEHICLES WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Avenue
Airdrie
211 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H7
Call Dealer
403-477-XXXX(click to show)
$16,977
+ GST>
Auto Avenue
403-477-7432
2018 Chevrolet Cruze