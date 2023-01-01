Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

190,935 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

587-429-8743

  1. 1680048242
  2. 1680048242
  3. 1680048242
  4. 1680048242
  5. 1680048242
  6. 1680048242
  7. 1680048242
  8. 1680048242
  9. 1680048242
  10. 1680048242
  11. 1680048242
  12. 1680048242
  13. 1680048242
  14. 1680048241
  15. 1680048242
  16. 1680048242
  17. 1680048242
  18. 1680048242
  19. 1680048242
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
190,935KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773440
  • Stock #: GTA653
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U71JM220928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GTA653
  • Mileage 190,935 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Motor Sports Airdrie LTD

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!!

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSAIRDRIE.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

Sunday by APPOINTMENT ONLY!

 

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

-INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

 

-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 587-429-8743!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

LOCATED @ 59 EAST LAKE CRES. NE AIRDRIE AB, T4A 2H5 (LOCATED IN THE GT MOTOR SPORTS CAR WASH)

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-429-8743 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Airdrie

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 150,419 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 136,109 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2014 Audi S4 4dr Sdn...
 148,441 KM
$23,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports Airdrie

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Airdrie

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

59 East Lake Crescent NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2H5

Call Dealer

587-429-XXXX

(click to show)

587-429-8743

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory