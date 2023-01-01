Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

61,500 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SV w/ New Tires, Nav, Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Nissan Murano

SV w/ New Tires, Nav, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

61,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9512992
  • Stock #: V-69182
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9JN149125

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires, Local BC Vehicle / Bluetooth / Cloth Seats / Power Locks & Windows / Fog Lights / Navigation System / Cruise Control / Traction Control / Heated Seats & Side Mirrors / ECO FRIENDLY! / GREAT FAMILY SUV! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

