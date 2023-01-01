Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

58,716 KM

Details Description

$26,280

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Calgary

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ 1 Owner, Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ 1 Owner, Apple CarPlay, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

888-688-2408

  1. 9521518
  2. 9521518
  3. 9521518
  4. 9521518
  5. 9521518
  6. 9521518
  7. 9521518
  8. 9521518
  9. 9521518
  10. 9521518
  11. 9521518
  12. 9521518
  13. 9521518
  14. 9521518
  15. 9521518
  16. 9521518
  17. 9521518
  18. 9521518
  19. 9521518
  20. 9521518
  21. 9521518
  22. 9521518
  23. 9521518
  24. 9521518
  25. 9521518
  26. 9521518
  27. 9521518
  28. 9521518
  29. 9521518
  30. 9521518
  31. 9521518
  32. 9521518
  33. 9521518
  34. 9521518
  35. 9521518
  36. 9521518
Contact Seller

$26,280

+ taxes & licensing

58,716KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9521518
  • Stock #: V-72376
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM5KS530465

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,716 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RECONDITIONED / ONE OWNER / CRUZE LT TRIM / HATCHBACK / FWD / 1.4L / 2 FOBS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Remote Start;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Calgary

2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 21,866 KM
$37,880 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 34,258 KM
$30,280 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima S...
 95,552 KM
$24,880 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

Canada Drives - Calgary

1621 Veterans Blvd NE, Airdrie, AB T4A 2G6

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory