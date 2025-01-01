Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE

This versatile compact SUV is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it's perfect for families and individuals seeking comfort and performance for both city and highway driving.

Features:

Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium fabric upholstery
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support
Heated front seats for cold-weather comfort
Safety: Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including:
Adaptive cruise control
Lane departure alert with steering assist
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Ideal for families or individuals seeking a dependable, tech-savvy, and well-equipped SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Location

XpressApprovals

59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,146KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV5MW150490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

