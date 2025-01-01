$28,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
59 East Lake Cres. NE, Airdrie, AB T2A 4H5
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$28,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,146 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666!!!
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE
This versatile compact SUV is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivering 203HP, it’s perfect for families and individuals seeking comfort and performance for both city and highway driving.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 with premium fabric upholstery
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
- Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
- Heated front seats for cold-weather comfort
- Safety: Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, including:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure alert with steering assist
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Ideal for families or individuals seeking a dependable, tech-savvy, and well-equipped SUV.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
