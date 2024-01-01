$59,997+ tax & licensing
1990 Rolls Royce Silver Spur
SILVER SPUR II - LOW KMS - COLLECTER CAR
$59,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Spur II is an amazing Showroom/Collector Piece luxury and elegance on wheels. It's a refined masterpiece, boasting a sleek exterior design coupled with a sumptuous interior. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful V8 engine, providing smooth and effortless acceleration. With its advanced engineering and meticulous craftsmanship, the Silver Shadow Spur II delivers a driving experience that's unparalleled in comfort and sophistication, making it a timeless symbol of automotive excellence.
