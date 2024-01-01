Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Spur II is an amazing Showroom/Collector Piece luxury and elegance on wheels. Its a refined masterpiece, boasting a sleek exterior design coupled with a sumptuous interior. Under the hood, youll find a powerful V8 engine, providing smooth and effortless acceleration. With its advanced engineering and meticulous craftsmanship, the Silver Shadow Spur II delivers a driving experience thats unparalleled in comfort and sophistication, making it a timeless symbol of automotive excellence.</span></p>

1990 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

20,000 KM

Details Description

$59,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1990 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

SILVER SPUR II - LOW KMS - COLLECTER CAR

Watch This Vehicle

1990 Rolls Royce Silver Spur

SILVER SPUR II - LOW KMS - COLLECTER CAR

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

  1. 1716592628
  2. 1716592628
  3. 1716592628
  4. 1716592628
  5. 1716592628
  6. 1716592628
  7. 1716592628
  8. 1716592628
  9. 1716592628
  10. 1716592628
  11. 1716592627
  12. 1716592627
  13. 1716592628
  14. 1716592628
  15. 1716592628
  16. 1716592550
  17. 1716592549
  18. 1716592549
  19. 1716592628
  20. 1716592628
  21. 1716592550
  22. 1716592549
  23. 1716592549
  24. 1716592550
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SCAZN02D2LCX32021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Spur II is an amazing Showroom/Collector Piece luxury and elegance on wheels. It's a refined masterpiece, boasting a sleek exterior design coupled with a sumptuous interior. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful V8 engine, providing smooth and effortless acceleration. With its advanced engineering and meticulous craftsmanship, the Silver Shadow Spur II delivers a driving experience that's unparalleled in comfort and sophistication, making it a timeless symbol of automotive excellence.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW KMS - BLUETOOTH 148,704 KM $11,488 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape NO ACCIDENTS-TITANIUM-ECOBOOOST - FULLY LOADED for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape NO ACCIDENTS-TITANIUM-ECOBOOOST - FULLY LOADED 119,786 KM $20,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X4 28i - LOW KMS - FULL LOAD - SPORT+ MODE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW X4 28i - LOW KMS - FULL LOAD - SPORT+ MODE 99,654 KM $25,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
1990 Rolls Royce Silver Spur