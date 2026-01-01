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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 29.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43907 <br/>Lot #: 386 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

1999 GENIE GS-2646

908 KM

Details Description

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1999 GENIE GS-2646

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14438176

1999 GENIE GS-2646

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Used
908KM
VIN 13666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 908 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 29.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43907
Lot #: 386
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-1995

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

1999 GENIE GS-2646