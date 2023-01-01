$4,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,300
+ taxes & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
403-248-4881
2000 BMW 3 Series
2000 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$4,300
+ taxes & licensing
174,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9589036
- Stock #: 0366
- VIN: WBAAM3341YFP76068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Winter Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3