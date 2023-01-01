Menu
2000 BMW 3 Series

174,112 KM

Details Description Features

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2000 BMW 3 Series

2000 BMW 3 Series

323i

2000 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

174,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589036
  • Stock #: 0366
  • VIN: WBAAM3341YFP76068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 BMW 323I 2.5L V6 RWD178,112 KM$4300.00+gstStock # 0366ACTIVE STATUSNO ACCIDENTS TIRES: BRIDGESTONE BLIZZAK WS70FEATURES: SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=25NWrgeL3pqKuURX81MoyAdR8NuCFEE5Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Winter Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Wheel Covers

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

