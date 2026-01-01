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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44592 <br/>Lot #: 475T <br/>Reserve Price: $2,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *TOW RECOMMENDED* *ENGINE NOISE* *PROBLEMS WITH STARTER* *RUNS POORLY* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2002 Acura RSX

266,692 KM

Details Description

$2,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2002 Acura RSX

Watch This Vehicle
14459536

2002 Acura RSX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$2,300

+ GST

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Used
266,692KM
VIN JH4DC53612C800618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 44592
  • Mileage 266,692 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44592
Lot #: 475T
Reserve Price: $2,300
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW RECOMMENDED* *ENGINE NOISE* *PROBLEMS WITH STARTER* *RUNS POORLY*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$2,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2002 Acura RSX