$2,300+ GST
Make it Yours
2002 Acura RSX
2002 Acura RSX
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,300
+ GST
Actions
Used
266,692KM
VIN JH4DC53612C800618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 44592
- Mileage 266,692 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44592
Lot #: 475T
Reserve Price: $2,300
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW RECOMMENDED* *ENGINE NOISE* *PROBLEMS WITH STARTER* *RUNS POORLY*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44592
Lot #: 475T
Reserve Price: $2,300
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW RECOMMENDED* *ENGINE NOISE* *PROBLEMS WITH STARTER* *RUNS POORLY*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,300
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2002 Acura RSX