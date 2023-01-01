$13,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train
1500cc | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,988
- Listing ID: 9996116
- Stock #: GTP4014
- VIN: 5HD1JAB115Y024014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the ultimate beast on two wheels, the iconic 2005 Harley Davidson Night Train! Brace yourself for an unparalleled riding experience that will ignite your passion for the open road. This magnificent machine has been meticulously upgraded with top-of-the-line modifications that will leave you craving for more.
First up, let's talk about the heart-pounding sound that will announce your arrival from miles away. Equipped with the performance Vance and Haynes straight pipes exhaust, this Night Train unleashes an exhilarating symphony of raw power. Feel the deep, rumbling growl resonate through your entire being as you twist the throttle and awaken the streets with a thunderous roar. Heads will turn, and hearts will race as you dominate the asphalt with an unmatched presence.
But it doesn't stop there. This beauty has been fitted with the Thundermax EFI, delivering lightning-fast responsiveness and optimizing every ounce of power. Experience a seamless connection between your right hand and the untamed engine beneath you. The Thundermax EFI system ensures that you're always in control, unleashing the full potential of this magnificent beast while providing unmatched reliability and performance.
To further enhance the performance and push the limits of this Night Train, it has been equipped with performance cams. These high-performance cams will take your ride to the next level, unleashing an explosive surge of power and torque. Experience spine-tingling acceleration as you rocket down the highway, leaving everything else in your dust. The modified cams ensure that every twist of the throttle is met with an adrenaline-inducing response, providing an unrivaled riding experience that will keep you addicted to the road.
Not only does this 05 Night Train offer breathtaking performance, but its timeless design and sleek blacked-out appearance will turn heads wherever you go. The bold and aggressive stance, coupled with the dark and sinister aesthetics, exude an air of dominance that sets this motorcycle apart from the rest. It's not just a bike; it's a statement.
Whether you're a seasoned rider seeking the thrill of unparalleled power or an enthusiast looking to make a bold statement, the Night Train is the perfect machine to fulfill your wildest dreams. Get ready to unleash the beast and experience the ride of a lifetime. Are you ready to own the streets?
