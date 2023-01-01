2005 Harley-Davidson FXSTBI Night Train

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 9 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9996116

9996116 Stock #: GTP4014

GTP4014 VIN: 5HD1JAB115Y024014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 2-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTP4014

Mileage 30,908 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.