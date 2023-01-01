$3,200+ tax & licensing
2005 Mazda MAZDA3
5dr Wgn Auto
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
251,206KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10039332
- Stock #: 0413
- VIN: JM1BK143851295072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black & Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 251,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3