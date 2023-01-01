Menu
2005 Mazda MAZDA3

251,206 KM

Details Description Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

5dr Wgn Auto

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

5dr Wgn Auto

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

251,206KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039332
  • Stock #: 0413
  • VIN: JM1BK143851295072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black & Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 MAZDA 3 2.3L 4cyl. FWD251,206 KM$3200.00+gstStock # 0413ACTIVE STATUS FEATURES: A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Fz6HslixyWIK8gPjd%2FRMPp5%2Bz8coyn%2FpWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

