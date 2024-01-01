$9,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 GMC Yukon
DENALI 6 PASSENGER NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER
2008 GMC Yukon
DENALI 6 PASSENGER NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
224,646KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKFK63888J121863
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 224,646 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2008 GMC YUKON DENALI WITH 224646 KMS, 6 PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD),20 TIRE & WHEEL PKG -inc: (4) P275/55R20 all-season BSW tires 20 x 8.5 chromed aluminum wheels 17 steel spare,FRONT LICENSE PLATE MOUNTING PROVISIONS,FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr dri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2008 GMC Yukon DENALI 6 PASSENGER NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER 224,646 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER 84,124 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER 131,252 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2008 GMC Yukon