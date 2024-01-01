$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
2008 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
205,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8FF57WX8D593377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10649A
- Mileage 205,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2008 Jeep Compass