Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Jeep Compass

205,188 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8FF57WX8D593377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10649A
  • Mileage 205,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 65,459 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Compass LIMITED 43,229 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX Navigation Package for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Acura MDX Navigation Package 185,996 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Compass