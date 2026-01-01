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Check out this 2008 smart fortwo Passion. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I3 1.0/61 engine will keep you going. This smart fortwo features the following options: Visors w/passenger vanity mirror, Tridion colour pwr heated mirrors, Tridion colour grille surround, Tire pressure monitors, Storage compartment in tailgate, Speed-sensitive interval wipers w/automatic wipe/wash function, Single note horn, Silver tridion safety cell, Seat belts w/belt tensioners & force limiters, and Retractable luggage compartment cover w/net bag. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2008 Smart fortwo

96,423 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2008 Smart fortwo

PASSION

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14529222.826183020?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32568

2008 Smart fortwo

PASSION

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
96,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMEEK31X88K182674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 96,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2008 smart fortwo Passion. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I3 1.0/61 engine will keep you going. This smart fortwo features the following options: Visors w/passenger vanity mirror, Tridion colour pwr heated mirrors, Tridion colour grille surround, Tire pressure monitors, Storage compartment in tailgate, Speed-sensitive interval wipers w/automatic wipe/wash function, Single note horn, Silver tridion safety cell, Seat belts w/belt tensioners & force limiters, and Retractable luggage compartment cover w/net bag. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear Performance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2008 Smart fortwo