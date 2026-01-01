$CALL+ GST
2008 Smart fortwo
PASSION
2008 Smart fortwo
PASSION
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 96,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2008 smart fortwo Passion. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I3 1.0/61 engine will keep you going. This smart fortwo features the following options: Visors w/passenger vanity mirror, Tridion colour pwr heated mirrors, Tridion colour grille surround, Tire pressure monitors, Storage compartment in tailgate, Speed-sensitive interval wipers w/automatic wipe/wash function, Single note horn, Silver tridion safety cell, Seat belts w/belt tensioners & force limiters, and Retractable luggage compartment cover w/net bag. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
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403-256-4960