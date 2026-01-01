$3,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2008 Volkswagen Passat
Komfort
2008 Volkswagen Passat
Komfort
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
198,160KM
VIN WVWLK93C88E029908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44594
- Mileage 198,160 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 21.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44594
Lot #: 757
Reserve Price: $3,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*ENGINE NOISE* *MISFIRE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44594
Lot #: 757
Reserve Price: $3,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*ENGINE NOISE* *MISFIRE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$3,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Volkswagen Passat