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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 16270 <br/>Lot #: 362F <br/>Reserve Price: $4,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * ENGINE NOISE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

322,681 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14413860.822154404?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2010 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$4,500

+ GST

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Used
322,681KM
VIN 3D7TT2CT0AG154345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16270
  • Mileage 322,681 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16270
Lot #: 362F
Reserve Price: $4,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$4,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Dodge Ram 2500