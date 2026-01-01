$4,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
2010 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,500
+ GST
Actions
Used
322,681KM
VIN 3D7TT2CT0AG154345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16270
- Mileage 322,681 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16270
Lot #: 362F
Reserve Price: $4,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16270
Lot #: 362F
Reserve Price: $4,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$4,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2010 Dodge Ram 2500