Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38655 <br/>Lot #: 754 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Ford Escape

155,361 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11778507
  2. 11778507
  3. 11778507
  4. 11778507
  5. 11778507
  6. 11778507
  7. 11778507
  8. 11778507
  9. 11778507
  10. 11778507
  11. 11778507
  12. 11778507
  13. 11778507
  14. 11778507
  15. 11778507
  16. 11778507
  17. 11778507
  18. 11778507
  19. 11778507
  20. 11778507
  21. 11778507
  22. 11778507
  23. 11778507
  24. 11778507
  25. 11778507
  26. 11778507
  27. 11778507
  28. 11778507
  29. 11778507
  30. 11778507
  31. 11778507
  32. 11778507
  33. 11778507
  34. 11778507
  35. 11778507
  36. 11778507
  37. 11778507
  38. 11778507
  39. 11778507
  40. 11778507
  41. 11778507
  42. 11778507
  43. 11778507
  44. 11778507
Contact Seller

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,361KM
VIN 1FMCU0D78AKB26682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38655
  • Mileage 155,361 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38655
Lot #: 754
Reserve Price: $6,450
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SXT 192,749 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota Camry SE 134,318 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL 183,765 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape