$1,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 GMC Acadia
SLT-1
2010 GMC Acadia
SLT-1
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
417,962KM
VIN 1GKLVMEDXAJ174479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 98539
- Mileage 417,962 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 98539
Lot #: 492
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
* AIRBAG LIGHT ON *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 98539
Lot #: 492
Reserve Price: $1,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
* AIRBAG LIGHT ON *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2010 GMC Acadia