$3,950+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL
2010 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,950
+ GST
Actions
Used
119,820KM
VIN KMHCN3BC1AU184023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 48220
- Mileage 119,820 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 5.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48220
Lot #: 1019
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48220
Lot #: 1019
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2012 Nissan Rogue 122,392 KM $6,950 + GST
2010 Dodge Charger SXT 184,851 KM $CALL + GST
2006 Ford Escape 268,178 KM $1,000 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$3,950
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2010 Hyundai Accent