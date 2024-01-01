$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volkswagen GTI
5dr HB DSG
2010 Volkswagen GTI
5dr HB DSG
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
118,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWHV7AJXAW209569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!
Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services
#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8
403-455-1534
AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS
TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE
STOCK#09569
PRICE IS FIRM!
NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2010 Volkswagen GTI