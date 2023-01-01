Menu
2011 Audi A4

145,662 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Quattro

2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Quattro

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

145,662KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10024212
  • Stock #: 001952
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL5CN001952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 001952
  • Mileage 145,662 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

