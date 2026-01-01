Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 9.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37845 <br/>Lot #: 868 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Mazda Tribute

218,640 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda Tribute

Watch This Vehicle
14211287

2011 Mazda Tribute

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14211287
  2. 14211287
  3. 14211287
  4. 14211287
  5. 14211287
  6. 14211287
  7. 14211287
  8. 14211287
  9. 14211287
  10. 14211287
  11. 14211287
  12. 14211287
  13. 14211287
  14. 14211287
  15. 14211287
  16. 14211287
  17. 14211287
  18. 14211287
  19. 14211287
  20. 14211287
  21. 14211287
  22. 14211287
  23. 14211287
  24. 14211287
  25. 14211287
  26. 14211287
  27. 14211287
  28. 14211287
  29. 14211287
  30. 14211287
  31. 14211287
  32. 14211287
  33. 14211287
  34. 14211287
  35. 14211287
  36. 14211287
  37. 14211287
  38. 14211287
  39. 14211287
  40. 14211287
  41. 14211287
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
218,640KM
VIN 4F2CY9GG9BKM01227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37845
  • Mileage 218,640 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 9.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37845
Lot #: 868
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 50,390 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 199,317 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2019 Can-Am Outlander 1000R X MR XMR for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Can-Am Outlander 1000R X MR XMR 2,249 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Mazda Tribute