2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 8 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10614909

10614909 Stock #: GT058

GT058 VIN: WDDGF8FB4BF581058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT058

Mileage 153,870 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.