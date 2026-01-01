$10,977+ GST
Make it Yours
2011 Toyota Highlander
V6 - BACKUP CAMERA! 7 SEATER! SUNROOF!
2011 Toyota Highlander
V6 - BACKUP CAMERA! 7 SEATER! SUNROOF!
Location
Auto Avenue
1739 51 St SE, Calgary, AB T2A 1T2
403-477-7432
$10,977
+ GST
Actions
Used
289,979KM
VIN 5TDBK3EH5BS061976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 061976
- Mileage 289,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Avenue is proud to present this 2011 Toyota Highlander V6 - a versatile, capable, and family-friendly SUV designed to deliver comfort, reliability, and confidence in every season.
Equipped with an automatic transmission and 4WD, the Highlander offers smooth handling, dependable traction, and the flexibility to tackle a variety of road and weather conditions with ease. Its powerful V6 engine provides strong performance for daily commuting, highway travel, or weekend adventures.
Inside, the Highlander features a spacious and practical cabin with seating for up to seven passengers, making it an excellent option for growing families or those needing extra versatility. Thoughtful features such as a Backup Camera and Sunroof add convenience, visibility, and an enhanced driving experience. With Toyota’s long-standing reputation for durability and comfort, this SUV is built to handle everyday life with confidence.
Finished in a stylish exterior colour, this Highlander carries a timeless and refined SUV design that remains both functional and appealing. Combining capability, comfort, and practicality, the 2011 Toyota Highlander V6 continues to be a strong choice for drivers seeking dependable family transportation.
AUTO AVENUE IS AN AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP, COMMITTED TO PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AND QUALITY VEHICLES WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS.
Equipped with an automatic transmission and 4WD, the Highlander offers smooth handling, dependable traction, and the flexibility to tackle a variety of road and weather conditions with ease. Its powerful V6 engine provides strong performance for daily commuting, highway travel, or weekend adventures.
Inside, the Highlander features a spacious and practical cabin with seating for up to seven passengers, making it an excellent option for growing families or those needing extra versatility. Thoughtful features such as a Backup Camera and Sunroof add convenience, visibility, and an enhanced driving experience. With Toyota’s long-standing reputation for durability and comfort, this SUV is built to handle everyday life with confidence.
Finished in a stylish exterior colour, this Highlander carries a timeless and refined SUV design that remains both functional and appealing. Combining capability, comfort, and practicality, the 2011 Toyota Highlander V6 continues to be a strong choice for drivers seeking dependable family transportation.
AUTO AVENUE IS AN AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP, COMMITTED TO PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE AND QUALITY VEHICLES WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Avenue
17th Ave
1739 51 St SE, Calgary, AB T2A 1T2
Call Dealer
403-477-XXXX(click to show)
$10,977
+ GST>
Auto Avenue
403-477-7432
2011 Toyota Highlander