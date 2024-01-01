Menu
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2012 Dodge Journey

210,517 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SE | 7 PASSENGER | CD PLAYER | $0 DOWN

2012 Dodge Journey

SE | 7 PASSENGER | CD PLAYER | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

210,517KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB2CT241330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # GT1330
  • Mileage 210,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE SULEV | AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE SULEV | AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN 100,083 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN 109,238 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Yamaha YZF-R6 KD LIGHTNING EXHAUST | AFTERMARKET SHORTY LEAVER for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Yamaha YZF-R6 KD LIGHTNING EXHAUST | AFTERMARKET SHORTY LEAVER 17,814 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2012 Dodge Journey