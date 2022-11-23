Menu
2012 Ford Flex

165,036 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2012 Ford Flex

2012 Ford Flex

AWD/Leather/Power liftgate/6 Passenger/Bluetooh

2012 Ford Flex

AWD/Leather/Power liftgate/6 Passenger/Bluetooh

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

165,036KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9384097
  • Stock #: 09051
  • VIN: 2FMHK6CC9CBD09051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 09051
  • Mileage 165,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2012 FORD FLEX SE 6 PASSENGER AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including All wheel drive Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Leather heated seats, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Bluetooth/Power lift gate, Am/Fm Cd player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

