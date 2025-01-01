Menu
This 2012 Infiniti EX35 Base makes every drive feel smooth, confident, and effortlessly luxurious - like youre gliding through life instead of just commuting. Its the kind of SUV that makes you look forward to getting behind the wheel, because it instantly makes your day feel a little more elevated. <div> </div><div> </div><div><br></div><div><ul><li>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas </li><li>In-house financing available (O.A.C.) </li><li>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals </li><li>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues) </li><li>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage </li><li>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.) </li></ul></div><div><br></div><div><b>Open 7 days:</b> MonThu 107, FriSat 106, Sun 103 </div><div><b>Location:</b> 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental) </div><div><b>Contact:</b> 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca </div><div>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included </div><div>AMVIC licensed dealer </div><div>Price based on vehicle only (aftermarket, fees & GST extra) </div><div><br></div><div> </div><div> </div>

2012 Infiniti EX35

140,862 KM

$10,988

+ GST
2012 Infiniti EX35

2012 Infiniti EX35

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$10,988

+ GST

Used
140,862KM
VIN JN1AJ0HR5CM451767

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R1767
  • Mileage 140,862 KM

Buy From Home Available

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

