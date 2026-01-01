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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34172 <br/>Lot #: 321R <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 RAM 1500

315,483 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

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14413875.822155088?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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$CALL

+ GST

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Used
315,483KM
VIN 1C6RD7HT1CS211145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34172
  • Mileage 315,483 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 14.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34172
Lot #: 321R
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2012 RAM 1500