2012 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9334723
- Stock #: 43021A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2012 Toyota Tacoma . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Tachometer & coolant temp gauge, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sliding rear window, Side window defoggers, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate, Rear underseat storage compartment, and Rear step bumper. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
