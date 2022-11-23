2012 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 6 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,689 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

