2012 Toyota Tacoma

189,689 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

189,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334723
  • Stock #: 43021A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2012 Toyota Tacoma . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Tachometer & coolant temp gauge, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sliding rear window, Side window defoggers, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate, Rear underseat storage compartment, and Rear step bumper. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

