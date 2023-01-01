Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2013 Acura MDX AWD TECH PKG ADVANCE WITH 137808 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! </div>

2013 Acura MDX

137,808 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura MDX

Tech Pkg ADVANCE 7 PASSENGERS NAVI BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura MDX

Tech Pkg ADVANCE 7 PASSENGERS NAVI BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 10713251
  2. 10713251
  3. 10713251
  4. 10713251
  5. 10713251
  6. 10713251
  7. 10713251
  8. 10713251
  9. 10713251
  10. 10713251
  11. 10713251
  12. 10713251
  13. 10713251
  14. 10713251
  15. 10713251
  16. 10713251
  17. 10713251
  18. 10713251
  19. 10713251
  20. 10713251
  21. 10713251
  22. 10713251
  23. 10713251
  24. 10713251
Contact Seller

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,808KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD2H63DH003692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 137,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Acura MDX AWD TECH PKG ADVANCE WITH 137808 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Passenger Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Power Windows,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Driver Vanity Mirror,Power Liftgate,Stability Control,Leather Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Outlet,Auxiliary Audio Input,Mirror Memory,Navigation System,Hea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru Outback Touring BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 125,983 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT BACKUP CAMERA BLIND SPOT DETECTION HEATED SEATS 88,991 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS 62,375 KM $26,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2013 Acura MDX