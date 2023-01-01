$21,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX
Tech Pkg ADVANCE 7 PASSENGERS NAVI BACK CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
137,808KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD2H63DH003692
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 137,808 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Acura MDX AWD TECH PKG ADVANCE WITH 137808 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Passenger Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Power Windows,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Driver Vanity Mirror,Power Liftgate,Stability Control,Leather Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Outlet,Auxiliary Audio Input,Mirror Memory,Navigation System,Hea...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2013 Acura MDX