2013 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! </span></p><p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2013 BMW 328iXdrive with only 113,500kms. This beautiful Clean Active Title No Accident BMW 3 Series comes loaded with a Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Aux entry, Bluetooth, Back-up Sensors, like new summer tires and much more... </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lcpGHqcXf2qrT8qrFsV3CRMXYFMvaVjh#service-history-section</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p>Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. Were open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. Were here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.</p>

2013 BMW 3 Series

113,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1715182289
  2. 1715182457
  3. 1715182457
  4. 1715182457
  5. 1715182457
  6. 1715182457
  7. 1715182457
  8. 1715182457
  9. 1715182457
  10. 1715182457
  11. 1715182457
  12. 1715182457
  13. 1715182458
  14. 1715182458
  15. 1715182458
  16. 1715182458
  17. 1715182458
  18. 1715182458
  19. 1715182458
  20. 1715182458
  21. 1715182457
  22. 1715182457
  23. 1715182457
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
113,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 536428
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2013 BMW 328iXdrive with only 113,500kms. This beautiful Clean Active Title No Accident BMW 3 Series comes loaded with a Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Aux entry, Bluetooth, Back-up Sensors, like new summer tires and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lcpGHqcXf2qrT8qrFsV3CRMXYFMvaVjh#service-history-section

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 113,010 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 1.6T for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 1.6T 76,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4X4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4X4 75,450 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series