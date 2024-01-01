2013 Cadillac SRX

Steering

SUNSHADES

Automatic

Lock-out protection

DOHC

battery

fuel

vehicle information

alternator

Oil Pressure Gauge

Rear bench

cargo

ENGINE

mat

brakes

3.6L V6

seatbelts

Exterior Temperature

steering column

Front reading lamp

locks

Theft Deterrent

SEATS

VVT

DIFFERENTIAL

Lighting

LED

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Fuel consumption

EXHAUST SYSTEM

WINDOWS

all season

Defogger

Glass

Tires

pass-through

blackwall

front driver and passenger

Lights

leather-wrapped

dual with chrome tips

Side Head Curtain

3-spoke

Aluminum

DI

UltraView

GM oil life monitoring system

vehicle personalization features

compact

H-rated

rear express down

E85 FLEXFUEL

tail lights

dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system

full tank of fuel at time of delivery

PWR

audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

manual tilt & telescopic adjustable

pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout

rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories

located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area

driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors

ticket flap

leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding

armrest & cup holders

low profile head restraints & reclining back

solar ray -inc: tinted

rear quarters & lift gate

double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows

tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade

electronic limited slip (AWD only)

rack & pinion

4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning

auto dry function

side thorax

for front row

for outboard seating positions

front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners

load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters

rear bench seat -inc: 3 point

all positions w/outboard comfort guides

P235/65R-18

Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor

jack & wheel wrench

headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen

windshield wiper activated

side markers -inc: indicator lights

three flash to pass for lane change

floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer

tachometer & fuel gauge

retained accessory -inc: radio & windows

after key off

Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter

rear floor & rear console ducts

maintenance free -inc: run-down protection

4-wheel independent -inc: monotube rear struts

switch operated electric

side vent LED pipe

primary PRNDL & driver information centre w/multi colour graphic

Gauge and Driver information centre -inc: reconfigurable colour display

interior reading lamps and ambient lighting

155 amp

hydraulic power assisted