ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

2013 Cadillac SRX

150,811 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac SRX

AWD | LUXURY COLLECTION | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

2013 Cadillac SRX

AWD | LUXURY COLLECTION | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,811KM
VIN 3GYFNGE36DS654758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Compass
Trip Computer
antenna
STEERING WHEEL
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Illuminated Entry System
Cargo area illumination
Cargo Security Shade
Electronic immobilizer
Illuminated entry/exit w/theatre dimming
Seatback net map pockets
Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray
U-rail rear cargo system w/cargo fence

Exterior

Sunroof
Trailer Sway Control
Silver roof rails
Twilight sentinel
Automatic light control

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console
engine coolant temperature gauge

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual zone

Safety

Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
parking brake
Hill start assist
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
intelligent brake assist
Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out

Mechanical

Push Button Start
3.39 Axle Ratio

Suspension

Suspension

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Additional Features

Steering
SUNSHADES
Automatic
Lock-out protection
DOHC
battery
fuel
vehicle information
alternator
Oil Pressure Gauge
Rear bench
cargo
ENGINE
mat
brakes
3.6L V6
seatbelts
Exterior Temperature
steering column
Front reading lamp
locks
Theft Deterrent
SEATS
VVT
DIFFERENTIAL
Lighting
LED
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Fuel consumption
EXHAUST SYSTEM
WINDOWS
all season
Defogger
Glass
Tires
pass-through
blackwall
front driver and passenger
Lights
leather-wrapped
dual with chrome tips
Side Head Curtain
3-spoke
Aluminum
DI
UltraView
GM oil life monitoring system
vehicle personalization features
compact
H-rated
rear express down
E85 FLEXFUEL
tail lights
dual-stage -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
full tank of fuel at time of delivery
PWR
audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
manual tilt & telescopic adjustable
pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout
rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories
located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area
driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors
ticket flap
leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding
armrest & cup holders
low profile head restraints & reclining back
solar ray -inc: tinted
rear quarters & lift gate
double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows
tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
electronic limited slip (AWD only)
rack & pinion
4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning
auto dry function
side thorax
for front row
for outboard seating positions
front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners
load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
rear bench seat -inc: 3 point
all positions w/outboard comfort guides
P235/65R-18
Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor
jack & wheel wrench
headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen
windshield wiper activated
side markers -inc: indicator lights
three flash to pass for lane change
floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest
Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer
tachometer & fuel gauge
retained accessory -inc: radio & windows
after key off
Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter
rear floor & rear console ducts
maintenance free -inc: run-down protection
4-wheel independent -inc: monotube rear struts
switch operated electric
side vent LED pipe
primary PRNDL & driver information centre w/multi colour graphic
Gauge and Driver information centre -inc: reconfigurable colour display
interior reading lamps and ambient lighting
155 amp
hydraulic power assisted
roof mounted hex band

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

2013 Cadillac SRX