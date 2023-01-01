Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

212,711 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT 2500 HD | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT 2500 HD | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

212,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194993
  • Stock #: GT856
  • VIN: 1GC1KVCG2DF100799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT856
  • Mileage 212,711 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

