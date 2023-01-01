2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 2 , 7 1 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10194993

10194993 Stock #: GT856

GT856 VIN: 1GC1KVCG2DF100799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT856

Mileage 212,711 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.