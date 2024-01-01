$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Chevrolet Trax
1LT
2013 Chevrolet Trax
1LT
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
182,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNCJLSB1DL169664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10555A
- Mileage 182,022 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 929,200 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i 116,791 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL V6 207,685 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2013 Chevrolet Trax