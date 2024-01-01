Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

182,022 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

2013 Chevrolet Trax

1LT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB1DL169664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10555A
  • Mileage 182,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2013 Chevrolet Trax