Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737247265661_992337323099763 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2013 Jeep Patriot

249,934 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12108818

2013 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
249,934KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB6DD120441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,934 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
active head restraints
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring lamp
Height adjustable front seat belts
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
12-volt pwr outlet
Carpeted floor
outside temp display
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Front dome lamp
60/40 split folding rear seat
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright Interior Accents
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front passenger seat belt alert
Heater only
Instrumentation w/tachometer

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
120-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525-amp maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
Firm feel pwr steering

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Side Roof Rails
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Black door handles
Body-colour grille
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
Front license plate attachment screws
Accent colour liftgate applique
Fold-away manual mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long-mast antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4x4 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 114,210 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SV Platinum| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Murano AWD SV Platinum| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 209,529 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic 4dr Man Si | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Honda Civic 4dr Man Si | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 163,906 KM $18,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Patriot