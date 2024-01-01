Menu
<div>*Recertified Vehicle*</div>

2013 Mazda CX-5

190,011 KM

Details

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

2013 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

190,011KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DE6D0114329

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 190,011 KM

Vehicle Description

*Recertified Vehicle*

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirro...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2013 Mazda CX-5