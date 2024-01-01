$11,988+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
190,011KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DE6D0114329
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 190,011 KM
Vehicle Description
*Recertified Vehicle*
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Daytime Running Lights,Heated Mirro...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 51,927 KM $16,488 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 400 176,574 KM $23,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer LIMITED 4WD 7 PSNGR REMOTE START NAVI 360 CAM BLUETOOTH 118,879 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
Call Dealer
403-770-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Mazda CX-5