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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34519 <br/>Lot #: 920 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *EXTRA SET OF TIRES ON RIMS IN VEHICLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

240,450 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Watch This Vehicle
14133973

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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$2,950

+ GST

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Used
240,450KM
VIN 3VW467AJ9DM363039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34519
  • Mileage 240,450 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34519
Lot #: 920
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA SET OF TIRES ON RIMS IN VEHICLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$2,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Volkswagen Jetta